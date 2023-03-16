PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
White House addresses Shanquella Robinson investigation in press briefing

The White House Press Secretary acknowledged that the investigation is ongoing, and offered condolences to Robinson’s Family.
Autopsy reports from Mexico reveal new details into the death of Shanquella Robinson
By Michael Praats
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) - Two days after attorneys representing the family of Shanquella Robinson sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the White House has acknowledged the ongoing investigation.

It’s been four months since Robinson, a Charlotte native, was found dead in Cabo, Mexico.

Mexican authorities claim they’re waiting on the U.S. government to extradite an unnamed person in connection to Robinson’s death. The FBI’s independent investigation is ongoing.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked ‘what’s next, what’s the White House willing to do,’ in regards to Robinson’s death during a press conference on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to Ms. Robinson’s family and friends it is devastating what occurred,” Jean-Pierre said.

Acknowledging the investigation and offering condolences was all Jean-Pierre said she was able to say.

“We’ve been following the news here but because there is an FBI investigation underway there is very little we can say,” Jean-Pierre said.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

