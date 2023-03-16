PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘We don’t know what’s going to happen’: Latta Arcade workers concerned over renovations

After nearly 108 years, big changes are coming to Charlotte’s oldest commercial district.
Some inside Latta Arcade are concerned that new changes could erase some of the building's...
Some inside Latta Arcade are concerned that new changes could erase some of the building's history and push out businesses.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nearly 108 years of operation, big changes are coming to Charlotte’s oldest commercial district.

Northpond Partners, the group that owns Uptown’s Latta Arcade, announced on Tuesday a modern re-branding and renovation to the historic corridor off Tryon Street.

The space will be re-named “The Alley” and will feature new local food options in an attempt to create an “elevated street eats” destination, per a release from Northpond Partners.

Employees and business owners within the arcade said that they’re excited for the potential upgrades around the space, but also apprehensive that certain changes could erase some of the history in a building that was built more than 100 years ago.

“It’s a little exciting and it’s a little scary,” Abby Rangel, who works at Technicuts Studio, said. “Because as old businesses that have been here a while, we don’t know what’s going to happen to us.”

Arcade Men’s Room owner Reagen Taylor-Banik expressed a similar concern. Her family has owned the barbershop for over 50 years, and she’s concerned that too many modern renovations could take away from what gives the historic building its character.

“I think the place needs some TLC, but at the same time I don’t want the history to be erased,” Taylor-Banik said.

Rangel also expressed a concern that an influx of upgrades could lead to higher rent for businesses, which could push some smaller stores out of the arcade.

“We do want it modernized, you want it to be clean and you want it to be updated,” Rangel said. “But you don’t want that to be something that pushes you out the door.”

According to the release, Northpond Partners expects these renovations to be completed by the end of 2023.

