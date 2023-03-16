PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. One person has been killed, according to local authorities.(AP Photo/Roman Chop)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity, according to a report from a U.N.-backed inquiry released Thursday.

The sweeping human rights report, released a year to the day after a Russian airstrike on a theater in Mariupol killed hundreds sheltering inside, marked a highly unusual condemnation of a member of the U.N. Security Council.

Among potential crimes against humanity, the report cited repeated attacks targeting Ukrainian infrastructure since the fall that left hundreds of thousands without heat and electricity during the coldest months, as well as the “systematic and widespread” use of torture across multiple regions under Russian occupation.

The front line in the Russia-Ukraine war has never strayed far from Kupiansk, a city in eastern Ukraine. (CNN, Dmytro Kovalov)

A commission of inquiry is the most powerful tool used by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council to scrutinize abuses and violations around the world. The investigation released Thursday was set up during an urgent debate shortly after Russia’s invasion last year.

The commission’s three members are independent human rights experts, and its staff gets support and funding from the council and the U.N. human rights office.

The report’s authors noted a “small number” of apparent violations by Ukrainian forces, including one they said was under criminal investigation by Ukrainian authorities, but reserved the vast majority of their report for allegations against Russia.

Russia did not respond to the inquiry’s appeals for information.

A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the center of Kramatorsk on Tuesday.

Most of the abuses highlighted by the investigation were already well known, but the findings come with the imprimatur of the international community: The experts work under a mandate overwhelmingly created last year by the Human Rights Council, which brings together the governments of 47 U.N. member countries.

Ultimately, the report may add to efforts to boost accountability for crimes committed in the war — whether by the International Criminal Court or by some individual countries that have taken on the right to apply “universal jurisdiction” to prosecute atrocities, wherever they may take place.

___

Hinnant reported from Paris.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Police were gathered in the parking lot outside of the bowling center.
One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Interstate 485 outer
Interstate 485 lanes reopen following crash
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing

Latest News

Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Man killed, 15-year-old injured in Goldsboro Ave. shooting in Statesville
The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the...
Paxlovid not linked to COVID rebound, FDA says
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
Heidi Matheny faces 15 to life when she is sentened for killing her 93-year-old grandmother...
Graphic: Ohio woman gets life in prison for drowning grandmother in sink