Temperatures to rebound before First Alert Weather Day for Friday rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Freeze Warning remains in place early Thursday morning, but temperatures will warm up quickly.

Look for a dry, nice day, with temperatures hitting 67 degrees.

Friday is another First Alert Weather Day, as rain is expected to impact the evening commute.

The weekend will be dry and getting cooler, dropping back to freezing Sunday night into Monday morning.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.