Student arrested after posting photo of loaded gun at Monroe High School

Police responded to the school on Thursday morning after reports of a gun on campus.
Monroe High School
Monroe High School(Union County Public Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police were called to a Union County school on Thursday morning after a student allegedly brought a loaded handgun onto campus.

Officers responded to Monroe High School regarding the reports, and after an investigation, found the gun and arrested a juvenile suspect.

Police also received reports of a gun at Monroe Middle School while searching the high school, but after placing the middle school on lockdown, they were unable to locate any guns.

In a message sent out to parents, school officials said that the student posted a picture with the gun on social media.

No students or staff were threatened or harmed by the incident.

Monroe Police are working to obtain charges through the Department of Juvenile Justice under the “NC Raise the Age Law.”

“We are very appreciative of those that reached out to provide information about these incidents which allowed us to quickly, and without incident, secure the individual and weapon,” Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said. “Any time we have a situation where a weapon on a school campus is involved, we all have to do our part to ensure our students are safe and secure.”

Officers assisted school staff with dismissal at the end of what was already a scheduled early-dismissal day.

