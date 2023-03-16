Rainy First Alert Weather Day Friday before sunshine returns this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet weather will head our way for St. Patrick’s Day as a cold front marches east. Behind the front, cooler, drier air will settle in for the weekend, setting the stage for more chilly nights and cool afternoons.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Rain likely.

Saturday: Gradual clearing, cooler afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly.

Rain will have an impact on our Friday plans but move out just in time for the weekend. Overnight, expect increasing clouds with lows in the 40s.

Friday afternoon Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tomorrow will be cloudy with rain off-and-on throughout the day. Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.

On Saturday there will be gradual clearing with some sunshine in the afternoon; highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday will be sunny but cold with highs in the lower 50s.

More dry conditions can be expected for Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Our next First Alert Weather Day is on Tuesday. A disturbance moving across the southeast will give us a chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

