One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot outside of a popular bowling center in Salisbury on Wednesday night, according to investigators.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot at Woodleaf Lanes on Jake Alexander Blvd., at approximately 8:00 p.m. Police said the victim is being transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Police cars and firetrucks filled the parking lot after the shooting. Crime scene tape was wrapped around two SUV’s in the parking lot.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

