PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Michael Jordan in ‘serious talks’ to sell majority ownership stake in Hornets, reports say

Jordan has been the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2010.
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star...
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NBA legend and current Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan is reportedly engaged in talks to sell part of his stake in the team, reports say.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan could sell a large portion of his stake to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.

The NBA Hall of Famer and North Carolina native has been a majority owner of the franchise since 2010, and is the only Black majority owner of any major American sports team.

ESPN also reported that while no deal is imminent, Jordan is expected to hold onto a minority ownership stake.

He helped lead the charge in bringing the Hornets namesake back to Charlotte, after the team played as the Bobcats from 2004-14.

Charlotte has made the playoffs only two times under his ownership, failing to win a series in both trips.

The Hornets currently have a 22-49 this season, and could end the year with one of the league’s worst records.

Related: Hornets fan regains vision after virus, makes trans-Atlantic trip to see hero LaMelo Ball

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Police were gathered in the parking lot outside of the bowling center.
One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot
Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Interstate 485 outer
Interstate 485 lanes reopen following crash

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Panthers add free agent RB Sanders, TE Hurst to offense
‘Just be relentless’: Black NASCAR driver making a name for himself in the Truck Series
‘Just be relentless’: Black NASCAR driver making a name for himself in the Truck Series
Demolition efforts continue at failed Panthers facility
Demolition efforts continue at failed Panthers facility
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half Sunday...
AP sources: QB Andy Dalton agrees to 2-year deal with Panthers