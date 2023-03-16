Man killed, 15-year-old injured in Goldsboro Ave. shooting in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Statesville shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old and left a 15-year-old injured, police said.

According to the Statesville Police Department, officers were called for shots fired at a home on Goldsboro Avenue at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they said the two victims were found inside the residence. The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while the 15-year-old boy was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of injuries, according to the department.

Administrators at Northview Academy said the school would be closed for the day Thursday due to the overnight shooting.

“This closure is out of safety precautions for our students and staff,” a post on the school’s Facebook page stated.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at (704) 878-3406 or (704) 878-3516.

