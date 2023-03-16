Man charged with driving around a school bus in appears in court

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of driving around a school bus, nearly hitting two students earlier this month appeared in court on Thursday.

Troopers arrested 35-year-old Joseph Graham Padgett Jr., of Statesville, was caught on video camera speeding past a stopped bus on Old Mountain Road.

A 2011 Kia Soul fitting the description seen on the bus video was located at his residence and secured by the NCSHP days after the incident.

The Iredell County man accused of driving around school bus made an appearance in court on Thursday.

Padgett stood before a judge as he was read what he’s being charged with in connection with the case:

Failure to stop for a stopped school bus

Reckless driving

Driving while license revoked

Unsafe passing

Padgett has a court-appointed attorney and is scheduled to be back in front of a judge on April 13 in the Mooresville courthouse.

WBTV attempted to speak with Padgett who said under advice of council he couldn’t talk, but made mention this was very hard on his family.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.