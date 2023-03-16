Interstate ramp reopened after camper overturned in Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials currently have reopened an interstate ramp on I-77 South in the Davidson area after a vehicle overturned on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Town of Davidson, the incident happened at the end of the interstate entry ramp at Exit 30.

Officials said the roadway was reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Pictures of the incident posted to the Town’s social media appeared to show a pull-behind camper on its side.

There is currently no word on if anyone was injured.

It is unclear how the crash happened.

