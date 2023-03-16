PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Eight displaced after north Charlotte apartment fire

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were called to Wynbrook Way in north Charlotte overnight for an apartment fire.

The fire was at the Tanglewood Apartments, which are near Interstate 85 and Graham Street.

Dozens of people were evacuated after the fire broke out around 2 a.m. Thursday. Medic said two people were evaluated, but both didn’t want to go to the hospital.

It took about 30 firefighters roughly 15 minutes to control the fire. The left side of the building was left charred.

According to Charlotte Fire, investigators determined the fire was the result of improperly discarded smoking material inside a vacant, unsecured apartment.

Eight residents from adjacent units were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting, investigators said.

The fire caused an estimated $55,000 in damages, according to Charlotte Fire.

