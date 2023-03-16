Crews battle fire at vacant motel in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are battling a fire at a vacant motel in northwest Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, heavy fire is showing at a vacant motel on Brookshire Boulevard. The call came in around 6 a.m.

When a WBTV crew arrived, they said they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of the one-story motel.

Crews are in defensive operations, meaning they will stay outside to battle the fire.

A WBTV employee drives past the motel on the way to work. Earlier this week, they said they saw crews emptying furniture and debris from the rooms and piling it in the motel parking lot.

As crews were battling the fire Thursday morning, what appeared to be clothing and furniture were seen in a ditch.

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital.

Transportation officials said the right lane of Brookshire Boulevard is closed near Fred D. Alexander Boulevard due to this fire.

