Charlotte coffee roaster’s unique name is rooted in place and purpose

About 30 years ago, Toby Foreman had the opportunity to play professional baseball. An arm injury, unfortunately, would end his Major League dreams.

But while recovering from surgery he found a new passion.

He established Haerfest Roasting Company, a business with a name derived from the word “harvest” and the idea of coming together.

His story eventually leads you to Backdrop Coffee in west Charlotte. Once inside, you may notice a few things.

It seems natural, a good cup of coffee is how a good conversation - a good story should start at a roasting company with a unique name.

A company with a name that helps explain that purpose.

Colors, sounds, and art serve as a side to your coffee. But those things are more than a backdrop and more than a mood setter.

They have a purpose - a connection to those who work at the coffee shop - and the attached coffee bean roasting company.

