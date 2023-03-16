PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

After years of discussion, applications open for social districts in city of Charlotte

The city approved an ordinance allowing social districts in August, and officially opened application process on Tuesday.
Several areas have expressed interest in applying, including Plaza Midwood and Lower South End.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Social districts, designated areas where people can walk between businesses with alcoholic drinks, became a topic of discussion during the pandemic.

The city of Charlotte approved the creation of these districts through an ordinance in August, and officially opened applications on Tuesday.

Business leaders in several areas have expressed interest, including Plaza Midwood and Lower South End.

“I live in Huntersville so I saw that Birkdale implemented this, so I was like ‘oh I think this would be a good idea for our little area,’” Paige Flotkoetter, the executive director of Gilde Brewery in LoSo, told WBTV.

Flotkoetter said she wants people to be able to experience the stretch of up and coming LoSo with drinks in hand, which is why Gilde Brewery is applying for a social district on behalf of the area.

“It would give us more of a neighborhood feeling,” she said. “With all of the businesses coming here we thought it would be a great idea to incorporate everybody together.”

She is working on completing the application for a social district that would cover the area of Dewitt Lane between Tryclan Drive and Clanton Road.

WBTV asked the city of Charlotte why this process has taken so long, as other towns have implemented social districts in shorter time frames.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city said:

“The process for Social Districts in Charlotte is unlike other North Carolina municipalities that created a single Social District in their central business areas. Charlotte created a unique framework that allows numerous areas of the city to apply for the creation of individual Social Districts. While our approach has delayed the potential creation of the Districts, we heard the importance of allowing each distinct area of our city the opportunity to create their own Social District.”

“We want to make sure it’s done in the most responsible way,” Jason Michel, executive director of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, told WBTV.

Michel says the Plaza Midwood social district application will include the use of steel, recyclable cups.

“Something that someone would actually want to keep and not throw away or throw on the ground,” he said.

They will also be required to notify and get feedback from nearby residents.

“Hopefully we’ll tick all the boxes and they’ll be happy, and our community will be happy, and we’ll be hanging out in the streets,” he said.

A spokesperson for Charlotte Center City Partners also confirmed they are still looking into applying for social districts, telling WBTV the following:

“We believe that social districts can be great economic development tools for Uptown and South End and enhance the experience for residents, businesses, and visitors. We do plan to apply for social districts in Uptown and South End, and we are actively working with our stakeholders on a shared vision and approach.

Uptown and South End are dense, complex, fast-evolving districts, and successful social districts will require thoughtful planning and execution. We don’t want to move too fast and want to be sure we engage all of our stakeholders in the areas that are interested in social districts.”

For more information on the criteria required to apply for a social district, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Police were gathered in the parking lot outside of the bowling center.
One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot
Interstate 485 outer
Interstate 485 lanes reopen following crash
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured

Latest News

Some inside Latta Arcade are concerned that new changes could erase some of the building's...
‘We don’t know what’s going to happen’: Latta Arcade workers concerned over renovations
Malcom Staton was shot and killed by a Union County deputy at a gas station last March.
Family still waiting for answers after father shot and killed by Union County deputy
Police were gathered in the parking lot outside of the bowling center.
One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot
‘Just be relentless’: Black NASCAR driver making a name for himself in the Truck Series
‘Just be relentless’: Black NASCAR driver making a name for himself in the Truck Series