Annual ‘Pancake Day’ in Concord raises money for Boys and Girls Club

Attendees enjoyed pancakes, sausage, coffee, Cheerwine and the chance to help those in need.
Thursday is Concord’s favorite day – Pancake Day.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The annual event raises over $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County. It brings in around 5,000 people each year.

This fundraiser gives families and children access to after-school and summer programs. It also helps the club provide a safe space for them.

This tradition is 65 years old and remains one of the city’s favorite days.

It goes until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County, located at 247 Spring St., in Concord.

Tickets are $9 and can be purchased online.

