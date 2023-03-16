Annual ‘Pancake Day’ in Concord raises money for Boys and Girls Club

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday is Concord’s favorite day – Pancake Day.

The annual event raises over $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County. It brings in around 5,000 people each year.

Attendees enjoyed pancakes, sausage, coffee, Cheerwine and the chance to help those in need.

This fundraiser gives families and children access to after-school and summer programs. It also helps the club provide a safe space for them.

This tradition is 65 years old and remains one of the city’s favorite days.

It goes until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County, located at 247 Spring St., in Concord.

Tickets are $9 and can be purchased online.

