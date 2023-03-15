Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Union Co.

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Union County grocery store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Food Lion on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

[Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket]

North Carolina became one of three states, including California and Iowa, to have a $1 million winner in the drawing.

Since nobody won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, Friday’s drawing offers a $254 million jackpot worth $133.7 million in cash.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

