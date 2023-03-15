Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Union Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Union County grocery store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Food Lion on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

North Carolina became one of three states, including California and Iowa, to have a $1 million winner in the drawing.

Since nobody won Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, Friday’s drawing offers a $254 million jackpot worth $133.7 million in cash.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

