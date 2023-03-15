Warmer temperatures, rain return for the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One more night of freezing temperatures before a warmup by the end of the week with rain returning.

Today: Lots of sun, cool and dry

Friday, St. Patrick’s Day: PM heavy rain

Weekend: Mainly dry, cooler Sunday

ONE more night with freezing temperatures to go before we see a *brief* warm-up for the end of the work week.



With these warmer temps, comes rain on Friday which will be heavy at times for the evening/nighttime hours. pic.twitter.com/gad1AfMhyW — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) March 15, 2023

More sunshine will continue today with high temperatures making it into the upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will likely fall below freezing for the third time in a row in the lower 30s. Make sure to protect sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

Thursday will feature filtered sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures will only fall to the middle 40s!

While Friday morning will start off with only scattered showers, it will end with heavy rain, especially during the evening and nighttime hours. Winds will be strong gusting upwards of 25 mph. Rain will move off by early Saturday morning with a clearing trend for the afternoon.

Saturday will feature decreasing clouds and high temperatures near 60 degrees with another cold blast of air by Sunday morning back below freezing. Sunday afternoon will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Chilly temperatures will continue into early next week with wet and cold weather in store for Tuesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the sun!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.