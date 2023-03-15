PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson to film in Wilmington

A project filming in Wilmington.(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An untitled STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson is set to film in Wilmington starting later this month.

The half-hour drama series will follow polar opposites who become involved in a love affair that dramatically changes each others’ worlds. The project received a script-to-series commitment for three seasons and a total of 18 episodes last year, according to STARZ.

The series will be executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay with co-executive producers Kat Candler and Paul Garnes, both of whom also worked with DuVernay on Queen Sugar. DuVernay is also known for her directorial work on documentary 13th, historical drama Selma and Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time.

Ridloff is known for her work as Connie from The Walking Dead and Makkari in Eternals, while Jackson worked with DuVernay on the drama miniseries When They See Us and performed as Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek, which was filmed in and around Wilmington.

Casting agency TW Cast and Recruit says the filming will go through late August.

