S.C. man charged with 14 counts of sex crimes involving minors

LANCASTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina man faces 14 charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. Investigators with the The 32-year-old man, Seth William Headley of Kershaw, S.C., Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

“Investigators state Headley engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, produced and possessed files of child sexual abuse material, and encouraged a minor to engage in prostitution,” according to a press release from Wilson. “Headley was arrested on March 10, 2023.”

The charges Headley faces come with decades-worth of prison time.

“He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree (§16-3-655(B)(1)); seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count; five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor (§16-15-415 (A)),” according to the press release.

