Salisbury Police Department hosting Women in Law Enforcement Open House

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department is hosting its second annual Women in Law Enforcement Open House.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in honor of National Women’s History Month.

This is an opportunity for women who are interested in joining law enforcement to obtain all information about the hiring process, ask questions, meet various women from different divisions and received a tour of the department.

The Open House will begin at 10:00 a.m. with refreshments and a time to meet and greet. From 11:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., participants can learn “What It Takes To Be A Police Officer,” and then a tour of SPD follows at 11:30 a.m.

To register, contact Shaneesha.Smith@salisburync.gov.

The department is currently offering sign-on bonuses of $2000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.