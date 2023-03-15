PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Co. primed for growth when it comes to electric vehicle manufacturing?

Rowan County is primed for growth and electric vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers will...
Rowan County is primed for growth and electric vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers will get a boost from locating their future facilities here, a sponsored content article states.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Could Rowan County become a player when it comes to the manufacturing of electric vehicles? A recent sponsored content article in Expansion Solutions Magazine suggests Rowan County has several factors going for it when it comes to this possibility.

“Within the last 15 months, at least four companies in the electric vehicle market have announced they are coming to the central North Carolina region with plants in Chatham, Durham, and Randolph Counties,” the article says.

“Rowan County’s available sites and buildings, transportation accessibility, training resources, and winning economic development Powerball components make it a great location for EV suppliers. Most importantly, Rowan County has access to a 1.6-million-person labor force - one of the largest pools of potential workers in the U.S. Southeast.”

The articles mentions factors such as available sites and buildings, accessibility to transportation, and training resources through Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

It also mentions something called “Powerball Components,” which Didi Caldwell, president of Global Location Strategies, describes as “winning numbers in the site selection game which includes good quality roads and interstates, high voltage electric transmission lines, interstate natural gas transmission lines, plentiful water, and wastewater treatment capabilities.”

