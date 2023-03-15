Roadway reopened after two injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville
Fire crews had to extricate two patients from a van.
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The roadway has reopened after two people were injured in a serious crash on I-77 in Huntersville on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened after a van and tractor-trailer collided on the northbound side near Hambright Road.
Fire officials had to extricate two patients following the incident.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear how the crash happened.
