Roadway reopened after two injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The roadway has reopened after two people were injured in a serious crash on I-77 in Huntersville on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened after a van and tractor-trailer collided on the northbound side near Hambright Road.

*FINAL UPDATE* 2 Patients extricated and are with @MecklenburgEMS. We are clearing fire apparatus from the interstate now to try to get some lanes opened. Traffic is passing in the Express lane and the right general purpose lanes. #CLTtraffic. https://t.co/fLcCQny2Sk pic.twitter.com/dtHSheheT4 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) March 15, 2023

Fire officials had to extricate two patients following the incident.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how the crash happened.

