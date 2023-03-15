Multiple lanes closed on I-77 in Huntersville after two injured in crash
Fire crews had to extricate two patients from a van.
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes are currently closed on I-77 in Huntersville following a serious crash.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened after a van and tractor-trailer collided on the northbound side near Hambright Road.
Fire officials had to extricate two patients following the incident.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Express lanes have since reopened in the area, although the two left general-purpose lanes remain closed.
The roadway is expected to be cleared around 7 p.m.
It is unclear how the crash happened.
