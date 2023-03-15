Multiple lanes closed on I-77 in Huntersville after one seriously injured in crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes are currently closed on I-77 in Huntersville following a serious crash.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened after a van and tractor-trailer collided on the northbound side near Hambright Road.

*FINAL UPDATE* 2 Patients extricated and are with @MecklenburgEMS. We are clearing fire apparatus from the interstate now to try to get some lanes opened. Traffic is passing in the Express lane and the right general purpose lanes. #CLTtraffic. https://t.co/fLcCQny2Sk pic.twitter.com/dtHSheheT4 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) March 15, 2023

Fire officials had to extricate two patients following the incident.

Four of the five northbound lanes are currently closed as crews tend to the scene.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The roadway is expected to be cleared around 6:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

