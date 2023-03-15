Multiple lanes closed on I-77 in Huntersville after one seriously injured in crash
Fire crews had to extricate two patients from a van.
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes are currently closed on I-77 in Huntersville following a serious crash.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the crash happened after a van and tractor-trailer collided on the northbound side near Hambright Road.
Fire officials had to extricate two patients following the incident.
Four of the five northbound lanes are currently closed as crews tend to the scene.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The roadway is expected to be cleared around 6:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is unclear.
