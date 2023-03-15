Monroe City Council appoints new city manager

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe City Council voted to appoint Mark Watson as City Manager with immediate effect during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Council Member James Kerr moved to appoint Watson as City Manager. Mayor Pro Tem Gary Anderson seconded the motion, which passed with the following votes:

Ayes: Council Members James Kerr, Lynn Keziah, Julie Thompson, Mayor Pro Tem Gary Anderson

Nays: Council Member Freddie Gordon, Mayor Marion Holloway

Watson’s compensation and benefits package includes an annual base salary of $200,000, the city said.

He brings several decades of civil service and management experience to the city of Monroe having previously served as County Manager for Union County, N.C.

