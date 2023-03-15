PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Monroe City Council appoints new city manager

Mark Watson brings several decades of civil service and management experience to Monroe.
Mark Watson was appointed as city manager of Monroe Tuesday night.
Mark Watson was appointed as city manager of Monroe Tuesday night.(City of Monroe)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe City Council voted to appoint Mark Watson as City Manager with immediate effect during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Council Member James Kerr moved to appoint Watson as City Manager. Mayor Pro Tem Gary Anderson seconded the motion, which passed with the following votes:

Ayes: Council Members James Kerr, Lynn Keziah, Julie Thompson, Mayor Pro Tem Gary Anderson

Nays: Council Member Freddie Gordon, Mayor Marion Holloway

Watson’s compensation and benefits package includes an annual base salary of $200,000, the city said.

He brings several decades of civil service and management experience to the city of Monroe having previously served as County Manager for Union County, N.C.

