MollysKids: Project Change, Cash Thomas

NC DHHS Flu
The 10 year old was diagnosed with craniofacial fibrous dysplasia.
Cash Thomas
Cash Thomas(Thomas family)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I’m in Atlanta tonight (more to come on why) but got this notice about Cash Thomas. Wanted to take a moment to introduce him as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids.

Ten-year-old Cash lives in Lake Norman and was diagnosed with “craniofacial fibrous dysplasia” with McCune Albright Syndrome in June of 2021. Maybe you just thought, “Mmm-hmmmmm.” I did when first reading it. What does that mean?

Fair question. CFD is a rare bone disease that affects bones in the left side of Cash’s face. As he continues to grow, these affected bones will grow at a different rate than the other side of his face. That will cause facial changes, and medical concerns, such as potential deafness and blindness, as well as orthodontic issues.

Cash—with some help from a few adults—began a non-profit called Project Change. His goal is to help raise awareness and help other children in the U.S. who face the same thing.

He decided on the name Project Change because his face will CHANGE as the disease progresses. Bones will grow in an unpredictable manner, and there is no cure. Change will be forever.

“The current management is surgery,” said Cash’s mom, Juliet Thomas. “Surgery can only occur when medically necessary, as the operations tend to disturb the illness, and make it more aggressive.”

Though Cash wanted the word “change” in his foundation’s name because of his own future changes, the name “Project Change” also represents the change in people’s perceptions of those who live with this disease.

“We hope ‘Project Change’ will help create a standard of acceptance, love, and hope… regardless of circumstance, disease, or other uncontrolled influence,” Juliet said. “You can find out more on our website, at projectchange.info.”

This new charity has lofty goals, including assisting families with medical expenses for kids who require surgery or therapy because, Juliet says, insurance generally doesn’t cover congenital anomalies for orthodontic care. It also wants to take several children with fibrous dysplasia on a vacation together once a year. The goal being for them to share their journey together and look forward to a positive experience.

One of the first events in the community for this new group is a Fun Run 5k on Saturday, April 22. It’s going to bring children together with Fibrous Dysplasia from across the U.S. and starts at 9 a.m. in Mooresville. There will be a DJ, food truck, face painting, etc. A flyer is below. (Location: 236 Raceway Drive, Mooresville.)

Fun Run 5k for Project Change
Fun Run 5k for Project Change(Thomas family)

“I was shocked as a parent to hear these children and/or adults with congenital anomalies don’t have their teeth covered,” Juliet said. “We had to pay out of pocket. Some people lose all their teeth because they can’t pay for their care. That’s awful. I want to try to help them and make a difference.”

Those things start with knowing what’s going on. You can go to the website for more info, including information on a bill trying to get passed into the NC State General Assembly.

Until then, Cash, welcome to #MollysKids.

