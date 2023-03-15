PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Marvel: Universe of Superheroes’ exhibit opens in Charlotte in May

Tickets go on sale March 23 for this blockbuster exhibition.
The exhibition tells Marvel’s story in comics, film and other media.
By Skye Adair
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone who is a fan of The Avengers, Spider-Man, the X-Men and many others is going to want to assemble for this super exhibit.

Celebrating Marvel’s visual and cultural impact, the exhibition “Marvel: Universe of Superheroes” will land at Discovery Place Science in uptown Charlotte on May 14. Tickets will go on sale on March 23.

After 75 years of exhilarating experiences, we will welcome our biggest exhibition yet. Legendary characters. Groundbreaking comic books. Big-screen blockbusters. Celebrate more than 80 years of the Marvel Universe in Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, opening May 14 at Discovery Place Science. Featuring immersive set pieces, interactive installations and hundreds of original artifacts, this breathtaking exhibition thrills Marvel collectors and fans alike! 🎟️ Tickets on sale March 23 (Member pre-sale starts March 19)! ➡ https://my.discoveryplace.org/marvel-fbig-or/

Posted by Discovery Place Science on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

According to Discovery Place, the exhibit will feature more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props and original art, much of which have yet to be seen.

The exhibition tells Marvel’s story in comics, film and other media and commemorates 1939′s seminal Marvel Comics #1 - the first-ever appearance of Marvel’s Super Heroes - as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a news release stated

“We are beyond thrilled to bring this incredible blockbuster exhibition to our community. This is Discovery Place Science’s first post-pandemic exhibition of this caliber, and it is a true showstopper,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, president and CEO of Discovery Place. “The title speaks for itself, and we can’t wait to welcome fans from Charlotte and beyond to experience Marvel like never before.”

This will be the exhibition’s only stop in the Southeast and the last stop in the U.S. before heading to Europe, the release stated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
Jordan Moore and Kayla Wall were charged after guns, drugs, and cash were seized from their...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from two in convenience store parking lot
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys
New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys
Ethan Bradley Ghent, 18, was charged.
Teen charged after high speed chase involving motorcycle

Latest News

Interstate 485 outer
All lanes reopend after crash shuts down Interstate 485
Jackpot climbs past $300 million mark
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Union Co.
The winner will receive a $1,000 gift card, a plaque from the Mayor of Salisbury and more, and...
10 Carolinian high schoolers named finalists in The Cheerwine Festival design contest
Sumter Co. schools facing widespread delays in the district.
Bill to restrict topics in S.C. classrooms to have first Senate hearing