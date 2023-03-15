‘Marvel: Universe of Superheroes’ exhibit opens in Charlotte in May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone who is a fan of The Avengers, Spider-Man, the X-Men and many others is going to want to assemble for this super exhibit.

Celebrating Marvel’s visual and cultural impact, the exhibition “Marvel: Universe of Superheroes” will land at Discovery Place Science in uptown Charlotte on May 14. Tickets will go on sale on March 23.

After 75 years of exhilarating experiences, we will welcome our biggest exhibition yet. Legendary characters. Groundbreaking comic books. Big-screen blockbusters. Celebrate more than 80 years of the Marvel Universe in Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, opening May 14 at Discovery Place Science. Featuring immersive set pieces, interactive installations and hundreds of original artifacts, this breathtaking exhibition thrills Marvel collectors and fans alike! 🎟️ Tickets on sale March 23 (Member pre-sale starts March 19)! ➡ https://my.discoveryplace.org/marvel-fbig-or/ Posted by Discovery Place Science on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

According to Discovery Place, the exhibit will feature more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props and original art, much of which have yet to be seen.

The exhibition tells Marvel’s story in comics, film and other media and commemorates 1939′s seminal Marvel Comics #1 - the first-ever appearance of Marvel’s Super Heroes - as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a news release stated

“We are beyond thrilled to bring this incredible blockbuster exhibition to our community. This is Discovery Place Science’s first post-pandemic exhibition of this caliber, and it is a true showstopper,” said Catherine Wilson Horne, president and CEO of Discovery Place. “The title speaks for itself, and we can’t wait to welcome fans from Charlotte and beyond to experience Marvel like never before.”

This will be the exhibition’s only stop in the Southeast and the last stop in the U.S. before heading to Europe, the release stated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.