Frigid Wednesday morning temperatures before another Freeze Warning tonight

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s another First Alert Weather Day, as you’ll be waking up to the coldest temperatures of the week.

Expect early morning temperatures in the 20s for most of us.

Another Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for the majority of the WBTV viewing area, with the exception of the mountain counties, as their spring growing season hasn’t started yet.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s, maybe even hitting the 60s.

We’ll warm up on Thursday before our next First Alert Weather Day on Friday for St. Patrick’s Day rain.

