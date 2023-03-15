Frigid start, Freeze Warning in effect for one more cold night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a frigid start in the 20s, sunshine today will help boost our afternoon readings into the upper 50s. There will still be a noticeable chilly breeze, but it won’t be as windy as it was on Tuesday.

Today: Plenty of sunshine, cold start, better end

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Rain returns

Weekend: Lots of sunshine, mild start, chilly end

FIRST ALERT: After a frigid start in the 20s, the #CLT region will rebound very nicely this afternoon. Still a noticeable breeze, but not as windy as yesterday & lots of sunshine to go around! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/H7dv89NaIW — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 15, 2023

Another Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties outside of the mountains (where the spring growing season has not yet begun) tonight with lows bottoming out within a few degrees of freezing.

FIRST ALERT: One more FREEZE WARNING tonight for the Foothills & Piedmont! It won't be quite as cold as last night, but still, most #CLT -area neighborhoods will drop to or below 32°. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/NOvlDClsHD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 15, 2023

Warmer weather finally returns Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Friday may start dry, but rain will return for the afternoon hours. Rain will continue Friday night before tapering down early on Saturday. Highs Friday will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend will trend drier with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday before falling back to the chilly lower 50s on Sunday and both nights look cold with lows near 32 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Friday will bring rain back to the #CLT area but we'll quickly clear out early on Saturday and the weekend overall will feature a lot of sunshine. Saturday looks much milder as compared to Sunday & both nights will be cold! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/bOigap2ygT — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 15, 2023

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.