Frigid start, Freeze Warning in effect for one more cold night

By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a frigid start in the 20s, sunshine today will help boost our afternoon readings into the upper 50s. There will still be a noticeable chilly breeze, but it won’t be as windy as it was on Tuesday.

  • Today: Plenty of sunshine, cold start, better end
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday: Rain returns
  • Weekend: Lots of sunshine, mild start, chilly end

Another Freeze Warning is in effect for all counties outside of the mountains (where the spring growing season has not yet begun) tonight with lows bottoming out within a few degrees of freezing.

Warmer weather finally returns Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Friday may start dry, but rain will return for the afternoon hours. Rain will continue Friday night before tapering down early on Saturday. Highs Friday will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend will trend drier with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday before falling back to the chilly lower 50s on Sunday and both nights look cold with lows near 32 degrees.

Hope you have a hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

