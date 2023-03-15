Freezing temperatures expected overnight before rebounding later in the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another night of below-freezing temperatures are in store ahead of our next First Alert Weather day as rain returns by St. Patrick’s Day.

Thursday: Below-freezing to start, 60s to finish.

St. Patrick’s Day: Rain likely for the evening.

Weekend: Starting mild, ending cold...dry throughout!

After experiencing a hard freeze Wednesday morning, temperatures recovered into the 50s by the afternoon.

Frost/freeze forecast over the next several days. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

With clear skies and calm conditions, temperatures will drop quickly below the freezing mark for the third night in a row. Freeze Warnings remain in place as a result.

Although some spots northwest of Charlotte will bottom out in the 20s, Charlotte and areas to the south and east will dip into the low 30s before rebounding back into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon!

High pressure will keep us dry and comfortable ahead of our next cold front.

First Alert Weather Day: Friday (St. Patrick’s Day) will start dry and mild, but will end with rain as a cold front moves overhead. Rain will be heavy at times, so be sure to keep your rain gear handy if you have any Friday evening plans.

Fortunately, the rain will be out of the way by the weekend! Anticipate clearing skies and high temperatures near 60 degrees on Saturday, before we cool down below-freezing by Sunday morning.

Freezing starts and afternoon highs in the 50s will be the trend Sunday into Monday.

We’re keeping our eyes on a potential area of low pressure that could move over the region next Tuesday/Wednesday...stay tuned for frequent forecast updates in regard to our rain chances as they’ll be highly dependent on the track of that system.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

