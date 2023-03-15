PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Driverless Amish buggy travels two miles before crashing

An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into other vehicles on the road.
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY/Gray News) – An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into other vehicles on the road.

Police said Joseph Zook parked his buggy at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Watertown, New York.

While Zook was inside, officials said the two horses became free and pulled the buggy onto the street and crashed into a couple of vehicles. It’s unclear how the horses got loose.

“I saw in my mirror two horses coming full speed, and I’m thinking Amish people know what they’re doing. They’re going to stop and then I’m hit, but I’m fine,” said Sheyenne Webber, whose vehicle was hit.

“They’re saying the horses are fine. This is crazy, like, you know, when does this happen?”

The two horses were injured, and a member of the Amish community retrieved them to take them to a farm. It appeared the animals were not seriously hurt.

No people were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
Jordan Moore and Kayla Wall were charged after guns, drugs, and cash were seized from their...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from two in convenience store parking lot
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys
New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys

Latest News

Lowell Police said a Charlotte woman's claim that she was carjacked was unfounded.
Charlotte woman claims she was carjacked, later charged, Lowell Police say
Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce made the arrest.
S.C. man charged with 14 counts of sex crimes involving minors
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded...
10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say