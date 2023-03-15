PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people who robbed north Charlotte 7-Eleven

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people who robbed a 7-Eleven in north Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people who robbed a 7-Eleven in north Charlotte.

The incident happened Wednesday, February 22 around 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 6401 Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the store shows three people enter the business, walk behind the store’s counter, and start taking items. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the store clerk went into an office in the store during the robbery.

“It could have been a more serious situation. These suspects, more than likely, were probably armed. It was a smart move on the clerk’s part for safeguarding themselves,” said Smith.

The detective said the group stole cigarettes and money before leaving the business.

“There’s a good chance they live in close proximity. They appeared to come on foot and leave on foot,” said Smith.

One person was wearing a black jacket and red pants during the robbery. Another member of the group had a black Nike backpack.

“We don’t know what their intentions are beyond what they did. It’s important for us to get these individuals because they probably have robbed stores before, but we definitely want to get them identified before they have the opportunity to do it again,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
Jordan Moore and Kayla Wall were charged after guns, drugs, and cash were seized from their...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from two in convenience store parking lot
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys
New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys
Ethan Bradley Ghent, 18, was charged.
Teen charged after high speed chase involving motorcycle

Latest News

"Marvel: Universe of Superheroes" will open at Discovery Place Science on May 14.
‘Marvel: Universe of Superheroes’ exhibit opens in Charlotte in May
Interstate 485 outer
All lanes reopend after crash shuts down Interstate 485
Jackpot climbs past $300 million mark
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased in Union Co.
The winner will receive a $1,000 gift card, a plaque from the Mayor of Salisbury and more, and...
10 Carolinian high schoolers named finalists in The Cheerwine Festival design contest