Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people who robbed north Charlotte 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people who robbed a 7-Eleven in north Charlotte.

The incident happened Wednesday, February 22 around 2 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 6401 Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the store shows three people enter the business, walk behind the store’s counter, and start taking items. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said the store clerk went into an office in the store during the robbery.

“It could have been a more serious situation. These suspects, more than likely, were probably armed. It was a smart move on the clerk’s part for safeguarding themselves,” said Smith.

The detective said the group stole cigarettes and money before leaving the business.

“There’s a good chance they live in close proximity. They appeared to come on foot and leave on foot,” said Smith.

One person was wearing a black jacket and red pants during the robbery. Another member of the group had a black Nike backpack.

“We don’t know what their intentions are beyond what they did. It’s important for us to get these individuals because they probably have robbed stores before, but we definitely want to get them identified before they have the opportunity to do it again,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

