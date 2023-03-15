PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte woman claims she was carjacked, later charged, Lowell Police say

The investigation continues and she could face an additional charge of filing a false police report.
Lowell Police said a Charlotte woman's claim that she was carjacked was unfounded.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said a Charlotte woman’s claim that she was carjacked was unfounded and officers later charged her following a crash.

According to the Lowell Police Department, officers were called to a crash on Lowell Spencer Mountain Road, near George Poston Park.

First responders said when they arrived, they found the vehicle off the roadway and down an embankment.

According to police, investigators determined the owner of the vehicle, identified as Darlene Whiteside of Charlotte, was intoxicated. Officers said she told them that she had been carjacked at a local store, a claim they determined was unfounded.

Whiteside was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Officers applied for a search warrant for her blood and served that warrant at the hospital, according to Lowell Police.

Officers said they charged Whiteside for driving while impaired and driving with a revoked driver’s license and expired tag.

According to the department, the investigation will continue and officers could charge Whiteside with filing a false police report for the carjacking claim.

