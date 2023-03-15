PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Car dealership association requests government help after Mecklenburg County break-ins

WBTV has covered at least three dealership break-ins over the past several weeks.
The North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association is asking for the state’s help after a series of break-ins in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association (NCADA) is asking for the state government’s help after a series of dealership break-ins have been reported in Mecklenburg County in recent months.

According to a letter that the association sent out to dealerships last month, NCADA has reached out to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein for assistance with the issue of break-ins and vehicle thefts.

Over the past several weeks, WBTV has reported on at least three car dealership break-ins.

In addition to requesting the help of legislators, the NCADA also sent out a list of tips to potentially prevent thefts, urging dealers to take “every measure reasonably possible” to protect their properties.

The full list of dealership safety tips can be found below:

  • Pay attention to keys. Use a sign-in/sign-out system to track all keys and fobs. That way, if there’s a problem, you’ll know who last had a given vehicle’s key. And, of course, lock those keys away during and after business hours. Just hanging them on a communal peg board opens the opportunity for someone to steal or copy them.
  • Park smartly. Park the most expensive models in with other vehicles. And be sure to turn all wheels sharply to one side to prevent tow-aways.
  • Use anti-theft devices. Though this isn’t an option for customer vehicles, it’s critical to secure your for-sale inventory. These might include beefed-up versions of the same devices that car owners use, like locks for wheels and steering wheels, alarms, and more.
  • Light things up. Make sure you have adequate lighting indoors and out, including motion-activated floodlights throughout your lots.
  • Minimize access. Rather than leaving the doors wide open to your lot, invest in fences, locks, and gates to control who can get to vehicles and more. An electric fence may be worth the investment to prevent thieves from sneaking up at night.
  • Be security-conscious day and night. While most dealerships think of nighttime security, they have fairly open access during the day. By pretending to be prospective customers, thieves often “case” a dealership to explore the setup and potential gains.
  • Consider hiring security guards. Having a person onsite is a strong option, albeit a pricier one.
  • Invest in automotive dealership live video surveillance. Compared to in-person guards, monitored wireless or PoE business security cameras with two-way audio offer robust protection and lower costs. Place cameras above entrances, inventory areas, and cash registers.

WBTV has reached out to AG Stein’s office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Related: Video shows thieves steal cars from Cornelius dealership, police looking for suspects

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Jordan Moore and Kayla Wall were charged after guns, drugs, and cash were seized from their...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from two in convenience store parking lot
New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys
New rideshare company in Charlotte will only use Mercedes-Maybachs, Rolls-Royces and Bentleys
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested

Latest News

Rowan County is primed for growth and electric vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers will...
Rowan Co. primed for growth when it comes to electric vehicle manufacturing?
Books in library
Books on race, sexuality among most targeted across N.C. schools
Demolition efforts continue at failed Panthers facility
Demolition efforts continue at failed Panthers facility
Car dealership association requests government help after Mecklenburg County break-ins