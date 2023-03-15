PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bill to restrict topics in S.C. classrooms to have first Senate hearing

Teacher groups and advocates for public education who oppose this bill are encouraging their supporters to show up and testify against it.
While this bill doesn’t explicitly mention critical race theory, it would ban teaching concepts often associated with it.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The House-passed bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed in South Carolina public schools has its first Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning.

Related: Bill to restrict what can be taught in SC classrooms passes in House

Teacher groups and advocates for public education who oppose this bill are encouraging their supporters to show up and testify against it.

While this bill doesn’t explicitly mention critical race theory, it would ban teaching concepts often associated with it, though the state Department of Education has repeatedly said these are not part of state standards.

The bill would ban teaching concepts including one race, sex, ethnicity, color, or national origin is inherently superior to another and that people are responsible for other actions committed in the past by members of their same race or sex.

It would also prohibit students and school staff from being required to participate in mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling.

In addition to what can and can’t be taught, the bill also extensively outlines a complaint process if someone believes a school is in violation.

An amendment allows parents to sue districts over violations without requiring they go through the entire complaint process first.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracing the economic impact of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
Charlotte airport reopens runways following emergency landing
Jordan Moore and Kayla Wall were charged after guns, drugs, and cash were seized from their...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from two in convenience store parking lot
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
Ethan Bradley Ghent, 18, was charged.
Teen charged after high speed chase involving motorcycle
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets

Latest News

The winner will receive a $1,000 gift card, a plaque from the Mayor of Salisbury and more, and...
10 Carolinian high schoolers named finalists in The Cheerwine Festival design contest
LYNX Blue Line rail at the at Scaleybark light rail station in Charlotte
Multiple light rail trains derailed within CATS in 2022
From March 13-19, law enforcement agencies statewide will increase patrols to keep impaired...
Law enforcement agencies increasing patrols over St. Patrick’s Day
The Open House is Saturday, March 25.
Salisbury Police Department hosting Women in Law Enforcement Open House