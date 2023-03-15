AP sources: QB Andy Dalton agrees to 2-year deal with Panthers

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have found their stop-gap quarterback, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with unrestricted free agent Andy Dalton, according to two people familiar with the situation.

One of those people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal can’t be signed until Wednesday, said the deal includes $8 million in guaranteed money.

The Panthers traded up last week to get the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and are almost certain to use it on a quarterback — a position that has seen repeated turnover over the past five seasons in Carolina. So while Dalton could open the season as the starter if the rookie isn’t quite ready to play, eventually he is expected to be relegated to the role of mentor and backup quarterback.

The 35-year-old Dalton has spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including the first nine with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played last season with the New Orleans Saints going 6-8 as a starter with 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

