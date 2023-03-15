All lanes reopend after crash shuts down Interstate 485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One lane of Interstate 485 has reopened following a crash Wednesday morning.

The lanes near exit 23—the exit for I-77—closed down around 9 a.m. and didn’t reopen until 10:30 a.m.

Traffic cameras from the North Carolina Department of Transportation showed backups stretching through mile marker 19 while crews worked to clear the wreck.

