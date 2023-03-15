PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
All lanes reopend after crash shuts down Interstate 485

Lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.
Interstate 485 outer
Interstate 485 outer(NC DOT camera)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One lane of Interstate 485 has reopened following a crash Wednesday morning.

The lanes near exit 23—the exit for I-77—closed down around 9 a.m. and didn’t reopen until 10:30 a.m.

Traffic cameras from the North Carolina Department of Transportation showed backups stretching through mile marker 19 while crews worked to clear the wreck.

This is a developing story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent to your device, and watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

