17-year-old arrested after person shot in Chester County, deputies say

The shooting happened on Third Street in the Eureka community.
No further details were immediately made available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot Tuesday night in Chester, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Third Street in the Eureka community around 9:30 p.m.

First responders also arrived at the scene to provide aide to the victim.

Investigators worked to collect evidence throughout the night and identified a 17-year-old as a suspect in the case.

The teenager was arrested early Wednesday morning and will be tried as an adult. He is being charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Because of his age, officials cannot release the suspect’s name.

The suspect will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

