17-year-old arrested after person shot in Chester County, deputies say

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot Tuesday night in Chester, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Third Street in the Eureka community around 9:30 p.m.

First responders also arrived at the scene to provide aide to the victim.

Investigators worked to collect evidence throughout the night and identified a 17-year-old as a suspect in the case.

The teenager was arrested early Wednesday morning and will be tried as an adult. He is being charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Because of his age, officials cannot release the suspect’s name.

The suspect will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

