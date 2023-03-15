10 Carolinian high schoolers named finalists in The Cheerwine Festival design contest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine and its hometown of Salisbury, N.C., are today sharing the 10 finalists in the Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest and inviting the public to vote for their favorites.

The iconic 106-year-old cherry soda invited high school students across North and South Carolina to submit original artwork showing why they love their home state.

A panel of judges, including artisan Grant C. Maginnis; Karen Alexander, Mayor of Salisbury; Vivian Koontz, City of Salisbury Events Coordinator; Fern Blair, City of Salisbury Web and Marketing Services Coordinator; and Joy Ritchie Harper, Vice President of Marketing and fifth generation founding family member at Cheerwine, then selected the top 10 entries.

Public voting is open between now and March 27 at: cheerwine.com/festival-contest/. One grand prize winner and two runners-up will be announced in April and recognized during a ceremony at this year’s Festival.

The finalists are:

Abigail Ludwig (12th grade), Grimsley High School



Amanda Nesbitt (10th grade), Cuthbertson High School



Elizabeth Daughety (12th grade), Broughton High School



Gracie Davis (12th grade), South Iredell High School



Ingrid Kunz (9th grade), Dorman Freshman Campus



Kayla Cook (11th grade), Jesse C Carson High School



Megan Story (9th grade), Northwest Cabarrus High School



Myah Sifford (12th grade), East Rowan High School



Naima Whitted (11th grade), Ridge View High School



Taylor Claassen (10th grade), Northern Guilford High School



“We received over 100 submissions from high schoolers depicting their Carolina pride,” says Harper. “We appreciate all the teachers and administrators who encouraged their students to participate, and those high-school artists who gave their time and talent. We’re thrilled to unveil the finalists’ work to the public and see which design receives the most votes.”

The winner will receive a $1,000 gift card, a plaque from the Mayor of Salisbury and more, and the winning student’s teacher will receive $500 for new art supplies.

This year’s Cheerwine Festival will be held Saturday, May 20, from noon to 10 p.m. The family-friendly festival features live entertainment, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, arts and crafts, kids activities and more.

For more information, visit cheerwinefest.com. Fans can also search the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media.

