1 person shot in Chester, deputies say

The shooting happened on Third Street in the Eureka community.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot Tuesday night in Chester, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Third Street in the Eureka community. The person who was shot is receiving medical care.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

No further details were immediately made available.

