1 person shot in Chester, deputies say

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot Tuesday night in Chester, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Third Street in the Eureka community. The person who was shot is receiving medical care.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

No further details were immediately made available.

Download the free WBTV News app and be alerted first to any breaking updates.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.