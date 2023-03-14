PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

US sues Rite Aid for allegedly missing opioid red flags

The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.
The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for allegedly violating the Controlled Substances Act and contributing to the opioid epidemic.

According to the lawsuit, the DOJ says from May 2014 to June 2019 Rite Aid “knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances with red flags.”

The combinations were known as “the trinity” and included “excessive quantities” of drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl.

The DOJ says prescriptions were issued illegally and without a medical purpose.

The complaint also accuses Rite Aid of intentionally deleting internal notes about suspicious prescribers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, is being held under $33,000 bond.
Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
Samuel Colt Usery
Man arrested after deadly shooting reported near Gaston County middle school
Anh Thai in a 2020 mugshot.
New information released in 30-hour Charlotte SWAT standoff
Tax revaluation notices are being sent out on March 17.
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations average 51% increase

Latest News

3 hurt in crash involving CATS bus, overturned garbage truck in south Charlotte
Officials provide update on Clanton Road crash
Officials provide update on Clanton Road crash
Matt Palmisano, of Bellows Falls, in Windham County, Vt., uses a snowblower to help remove the...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies