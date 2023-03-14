Traffic stop leads to discovery of copper theft

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop made by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of the theft of copper from new home construction in another part of the county.

According to the report, deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 29 near Fleming Candy Co. on Sunday. While speaking with the driver and a passenger in the car, deputies learned that copper coils had been stolen from new home construction on E. Ridge Road.

Deputies were able to locate the copper coils in a wagon at the home of one of the suspects, and they say that the suspect had wires in his pockets and in the car that were from the theft.

Justin Andrew Davis, 31, was charged with drug possession, felony larceny, injury to personal property, and failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $13,000.

Davis is due in court on Tuesday.

