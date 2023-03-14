PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Teen charged after high speed chase involving motorcycle

By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teen who has had brushes with the law in the past is now facing a long list of charges following an incident on Tuesday morning.

Ethan Bradley Ghent, 18, was charged on Tuesday with assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen vehicle, carry concealed gun, resist obstruct delay officer, felony flee to elude arrest, speeding 15 miles per hour more than speed limit, drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration, no operator license and no operator license motorcycle.

Ghent was arrested just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Faith Road.

In February, Ghent was arrested and charged with felony motor-vehicle larceny.

