Spencer Cares 2023 - Historic New Hope AME Zion cemetery clean up

Third Annual Community Clean Up planned for March 25(Town of Spencer)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - This year’s Spencer Cares event will focus on community volunteers assisting in removing vegetation and overgrowth in the historic New Hope AME Zion Church Cemetery. The Cemetery dates back to the 1880s and is at the site of the original New Hope AME Zion Church, which relocated to Long Street in the 1920s.

In June of this year, the congregation plans to use ground penetrating radar to locate any unidentified graves, and eventually transform the area into a historic landmark, where people can come for remembrance and contemplation.

On Saturday March 25 at 8:30 a.m., Spencer Cares volunteers will assemble at Oakdale Baptist Church (200 Charles St) and walk to the nearby Cemetery. Together, volunteers and town staff will clear out the branches, small trees, and vegetation that has overgrown the cemetery until approximately 1 p.m.

The Town will provide lunch for volunteers from Hendrix Barbecue (volunteers are welcome to bring their own lunch if they prefer).

All volunteers Must sign the Volunteer Sign Up and Waiver Form. Please go to spencernc.gov/spencer-cares-2023/ to review and complete the form.

The rain date, if needed, will be April 1 with the same meetup time and location. For more information, please contact Skye Allan at sallan@spencernc.gov or call 704-633-2231.

