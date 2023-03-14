PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Chamber members to visit with lawmakers in Raleigh

This one-day trip allows Chamber leaders to meet with Cabinet officials and members of the General Assembly and advocate for the community’s Priority Projects.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 20 business and community leaders are participating in the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance trip to Raleigh on Wed., March 15, according to the Rowan Chamber. This one-day trip allows Chamber leaders to meet with Cabinet officials and members of the General Assembly and advocate for the community’s Priority Projects.

“It’s important for our State officials to know what we are doing to improve our own community and how they can best help us. The meetings we have scheduled will highlight Rowan’s priority projects, including transportation/infrastructure funding, education/workforce development needs and maintaining a healthy business climate in North Carolina,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding.

The meetings start on March 15 at 12 noon in Raleigh with local State Legislators: Sen. Carl Ford, Rep. Harry Warren, Rep. Julia Howard and Rep. Kevin Crutchfield. From 1 – 5 p.m. various meetings will be held with Senate and House leadership and Cabinet level officials. The Chamber group will join the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance for a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. and return to Salisbury around 8:30 p.m.

If you have business advocacy issues which you would like the Chamber to address, please contact Chamber President Elaine Spalding at (704) 633-4221 or espalding@rowanchamber.com

