PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured

Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 14-year-old on horseback was killed and two other teens were injured early Tuesday in Dallas in a collision between a vehicle and the group of teens, who were riding stolen horses, police said.

The two riders who were injured — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were hospitalized in stable condition after the 5:30 a.m. crash, police said. Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian and the third horse was injured but expected to survive, according to police.

The crash occurred in an area about 7 miles south of downtown along Great Trinity Forest Way, a highway that crosses Interstate 45. Much of the area around Great Trinity Forest Way east of Interstate 45 is forested.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, is being held under $33,000 bond.
Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury
Samuel Colt Usery
Man arrested after deadly shooting reported near Gaston County middle school
Anh Thai in a 2020 mugshot.
New information released in 30-hour Charlotte SWAT standoff
Tax revaluation notices are being sent out on March 17.
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations average 51% increase

Latest News

Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey was last seen leaving her home off Concord Pointe Lane.
Officers searching for Concord woman last seen almost two weeks ago
A Davidson County, N.C., man was arrested and accused of abducting a 13-year-old girl from...
Man in N.C. accused of abducting Texas teen
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US: Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power