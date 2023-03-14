PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One injured in two-story house fire in northwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have brought a large house fire in northwest Charlotte under control early Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to Valley Ridge Road to battle a two-story house fire. The call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Valley Ridge Road is near Brookshire Boulevard between Fred D. Alexander and Bellhaven boulevards.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the second floor of the home, which was badly damaged by the fire. Charlotte Fire officials said 28 firefighters controlled the house fire in 30 minutes.

According to Medic, one person was taken to Atrium CMC Main with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

