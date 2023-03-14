One injured in two-story house fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have brought a large house fire in northwest Charlotte under control early Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called to Valley Ridge Road to battle a two-story house fire. The call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Valley Ridge Road is near Brookshire Boulevard between Fred D. Alexander and Bellhaven boulevards.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the second floor of the home, which was badly damaged by the fire. Charlotte Fire officials said 28 firefighters controlled the house fire in 30 minutes.

According to Medic, one person was taken to Atrium CMC Main with serious injuries.

Breaking: Medic confirmed one person is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after this house fire in Northwest Charlotte. This is on Valley Ridge Road near Brookshire Boulevard: https://t.co/03wj1adWhC pic.twitter.com/qWTUsYO29m — Abby (@abbytheodros) March 14, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

