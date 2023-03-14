Officers searching for Concord woman last seen almost two weeks ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is searching for a woman last seen March 2.

Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey was last seen leaving her home off Concord Pointe Lane.

She is said to have health concerns she takes medication for.

Morrisey is a 5′6″ Black woman weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, possibly in a twist style with honey-blonde tips.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black shirt, a black cardigan, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

