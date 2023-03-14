PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officers searching for Concord woman last seen almost two weeks ago

She was last seen leaving her home.
Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey was last seen leaving her home off Concord Pointe Lane.
Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey was last seen leaving her home off Concord Pointe Lane.(Concord Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is searching for a woman last seen March 2.

Yuvaya Deashate Morrisey was last seen leaving her home off Concord Pointe Lane.

She is said to have health concerns she takes medication for.

Morrisey is a 5′6″ Black woman weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, possibly in a twist style with honey-blonde tips.

She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black shirt, a black cardigan, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, is being held under $33,000 bond.
Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury
Samuel Colt Usery
Man arrested after deadly shooting reported near Gaston County middle school
Anh Thai in a 2020 mugshot.
New information released in 30-hour Charlotte SWAT standoff
Tax revaluation notices are being sent out on March 17.
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations average 51% increase

Latest News

The Charlotte area is the number one spot in North Carolina for human trafficking, according to...
I-85 a busy corridor for human trafficking between Charlotte and Greensboro
CLT airport reopens runways following emergency landing
CLT airport reopens runways following emergency landing
Police say the car involved was a Honda similar to this one, but with some damage.
Kannapolis Police investigating hit-and-run
EPA administrator Michael S. Regan spoke on a new proposal to set limits on six PFAS chemicals...
EPA announces proposed regulations of ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water