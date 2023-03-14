PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Newly hired police officer helps deliver healthy baby girl

A recently hired officer in Scott City, Missouri is being recognized for going above and beyond. (Source: KFVS)
By Jeffrey Bullard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Missouri police officer on the job for just five months responded to a call he will never forget when he helped deliver a baby.

At the end of Scott City police officer James Haney’s shift last week, he got a call about a woman going into labor. When he arrived at the home, he found the woman’s water had already broken and the baby was crowning.

Haney has only been on the police force for five months and said he had never delivered a baby, but his 12 years of military experience prepared him for this situation.

“Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like, ‘This is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to do it,’ she’s like, ‘OK,’ and literally within a minute or two we had a baby girl,” Haney said. “Mom did great; mom did amazing.”

After the birth, EMS arrived to take the family to the hospital.

Haney said this entire situation is something he’s proud to have been a part of.

The mother came home from the hospital on Monday with her healthy newborn and said she’s happy to be resting.

Scott City is located in southeast Missouri, just south of Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
Brandon Cheyenne Sorocki, 33, is being held under $33,000 bond.
Man faces long list of charges after chase in Salisbury
Samuel Colt Usery
Man arrested after deadly shooting reported near Gaston County middle school
Anh Thai in a 2020 mugshot.
New information released in 30-hour Charlotte SWAT standoff
Tax revaluation notices are being sent out on March 17.
Mecklenburg County tax revaluations average 51% increase

Latest News

Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US: Russian fighter jet hits American drone over Black Sea
Family continues push for justice in Shanquella Robinson case
Shanquella Robinson’s family asks for Pres. Biden’s help in new letter to White House
Shanquella Robinson's family sends letter to White House
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden issues order to strengthen gun background checks
Justice Davis and Keenan Lavar Doliveira
Arrests made after man killed outside Charlotte restaurant in October